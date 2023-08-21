Amrit Bharat Stations: Proposed Design Of Redeveloped Solapur Railway Station Are Out!
Under the Amrit Bharat scheme, the Railway Ministry has shared a proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Solapur Railway Station.
The Ministry of Railway on Monday shared a proposed design of Maharashtra's to-be redeveloped Solapur Railway Station. The redevelopment is under the Amrit Bharat scheme.
Imbuing Modern Outlook: The proposed design of Maharashtra's to-be redeveloped Solapur Railway Station.#AmritBharatStations pic.twitter.com/EKUle5omGU— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 21, 2023
While this is a proposed plan of to-be redeveloped Solapur Railway Station, the other stations that will be redeveoped under the Solapur division are Solapur, Kalburgi, Daund, Pandharpur, Wadi, Kurduwadi, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Latur, Shahabad, Belapur, Gangapur road, Dudhani, Osmanabad and Jeur.
The foundation laying ceremony of redevelopment of Solapur Railway Station of Solapur Division under "Amrit Bharat Station Yojana" was completed today on August 6, 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing.
Foundation laying ceremony of redevelopment of Solapur Railway Station of Solapur Division under âAmrit Bharat Station Yojanaâ has been successfully completed today on 06 August 2023 by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi (through VC).#AmritBharatStation @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/8u25uFZivF— DRM Solapur (@DrmSolapur) August 6, 2023
Latur, as one of the station of Central Railway's Solapur division has been allotted a provision of Rs 19.10 crore. The station would get a developed circulation area, 12 metre wide pedestrian bridge, beautification of premises etc.
Foundation laying ceremony of redevelopment of Latur Railway Station of Solapur Division under âAmrit Bharat Station Yojanaâ has been successfully completed today on 06 August 2023 by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi (through VC).#AmritBharatStation@Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/eEm2eUVMNf— DRM Solapur (@DrmSolapur) August 6, 2023
Amrit Bharat stations
Amrit Bharat Station scheme envisages to take up 76 railway stations over Central Railway for upgradation and modernisation.
Amrit Bharat Master Plans and their implementation in phases aims to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lifts/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like 'One Station One Product', better passenger information systems, Executive Lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc. keeping in view the necessity at each station.
The scheme also envisages improvement of building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, 'Roof Plazas' as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term.