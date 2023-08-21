Amrit Bharat Stations: Proposed Design Of Redeveloped Solapur Railway Station Are Out!

Amrit Bharat Station scheme envisages to take up 76 railway stations over Central Railway for upgradation and modernisation.

Amrit Bharat Master Plans and their implementation in phases aims to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lifts/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like 'One Station One Product', better passenger information systems, Executive Lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc. keeping in view the necessity at each station.

The scheme also envisages improvement of building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, 'Roof Plazas' as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term.