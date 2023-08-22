Parel Station Will Look Like This! This Proposed Design Shared By CR Will Cost Rs 19.4 Crores
The proposed design of the Parel Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat scheme is modern and inviting is out!
The Ministry of Railway on Tuesday shared a proposed design of Maharashtra's to-be redeveloped Parel Railway Station. The redevelopment is under the Amrit Bharat scheme.
Parel station has been granted Rs 19.4 crores under the Amrit Bharat scheme.
Take a glance at proposed PAREL Station with 19.41 Crs under #AmritBharatStation #NayeBharatKaNayaStation -New elegant building -Improved PF flooring, Landscaping -Improved train indicators, signages -Facelift of FOBs -Additional Lifts & Escalators -Sewage treatment plant, etc..
Proposed Parel station plan under Amrit Bharat station development scheme.. pic.twitter.com/djMddCTLUe— DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) August 22, 2023
Central Railway said that 15 suburban stations of Mumbai have been identified to be upgraded and redeveloped, including easing commutation and providing better passenger experience, through Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
The 15 stations are: Byculla, Chinchpokli, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Mumbra, Diva, Shahad, Titwala, Igatpuri, Wadala Road, Sandhurst Road
Amrit Bharat redevelopment stations in Mumbai
Here's what the stations in Amrit Bharat Scheme will benefit:
Elegant Station Building: A new station building will redefine Station's architectural landscape, reflecting a modern and inviting design.
Focus on Swachh Bharat: Keeping in step with the Swachh Bharat mission, the station will introduce a modular Sewage Treatment Plant, ensuring efficient sewage treatment and a cleaner environment.
Aesthetic Platforms: Platforms will undergo a resurfacing and aesthetic uplift, with the introduction of captivating landscaping on platform walls.
Passenger Amenities: Travellers will enjoy improved amenities, including better seating, drinking water facilities, and enhanced lighting and ventilation on platforms and within the station building.
Enhanced Connectivity: A revamped foot over bridge, supplemented by additional lift and escalator facilities, will ease passenger movement and accessibility.
Guidance and Information: Modernised train indication boards and passenger-friendly signages will facilitate seamless navigation within the station premises.
Functional Upgrades: The existing booking office and other administrative buildings will undergo a thorough renovation, aligning them with the scheme's overarching vision.
Inclusivity: All improvements will be designed to be divyangjan (specially-abled) friendly, ensuring equal access and convenience for all.