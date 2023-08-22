Parel Station Will Look Like This! This Proposed Design Shared By CR Will Cost Rs 19.4 Crores

Here's what the stations in Amrit Bharat Scheme will benefit:

Elegant Station Building: A new station building will redefine Station's architectural landscape, reflecting a modern and inviting design.

Focus on Swachh Bharat: Keeping in step with the Swachh Bharat mission, the station will introduce a modular Sewage Treatment Plant, ensuring efficient sewage treatment and a cleaner environment.

Aesthetic Platforms: Platforms will undergo a resurfacing and aesthetic uplift, with the introduction of captivating landscaping on platform walls.

Passenger Amenities: Travellers will enjoy improved amenities, including better seating, drinking water facilities, and enhanced lighting and ventilation on platforms and within the station building.

Enhanced Connectivity: A revamped foot over bridge, supplemented by additional lift and escalator facilities, will ease passenger movement and accessibility.

Guidance and Information: Modernised train indication boards and passenger-friendly signages will facilitate seamless navigation within the station premises.

Functional Upgrades: The existing booking office and other administrative buildings will undergo a thorough renovation, aligning them with the scheme's overarching vision.

Inclusivity: All improvements will be designed to be divyangjan (specially-abled) friendly, ensuring equal access and convenience for all.