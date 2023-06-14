Amit Shah Announces Three Major Schemes Worth Rs 8,000 Crore For Disaster Management

"For the modernisation and expansion of fire brigade services, about Rs 5,000 crore assistance will be given to all states. We have prepared a detailed plan and will be forwarded to you. To mitigate the danger of floods in urban areas, in seven major cities—Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune—Rs 2,500 crore will be given. Its detailed plan will be sent to you.