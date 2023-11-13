Amid Cash For Query Controversy, Mahua Moitra Given Organisational Responsibilities In TMC

Expressing her gratitude on social media, Moitra stated, "Thank you @MamataOfficial and @AITCofficial for appointing me District President of Krishnanagar (Nadia North). Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar."

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, headed by Chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar, submitted its report on the 'cash-for-query' allegation against Moitra to Speaker Om Birla's office last Friday.