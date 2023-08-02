BQPrimeNationAkasa Air & Indigo Announce Anniversary Sale: Save Up to 17% On Your Flight Bookings
Akasa Air & Indigo Announce Anniversary Sale: Save Up to 17% On Your Flight Bookings

Check out the details of Akasa Air's Anniversary Sale and IndiGo Airlines' Happy IndiGo Day Sale.

02 Aug 2023, 5:03 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

Akasa Air and IndiGo Airlines have announced exciting sale to celebrate their milestones and offer significant discounts on flight bookings.

Plane travelers can now take advantage of these exclusive promotions to book flights at discounted rates and explore their favorite destinations in India.

Akasa Air Anniversary Sale

Akasa Air is celebrating its 1 year anniversary and on its first year of successful operations, Akasa Air has unveiled an irresistible Anniversary Sale.

Travelers can now take advantage of up to 15% discount on flight tickets to 16 domestic destinations served by the airline. This offer is valid until August 7

Details of Akasa Air Sale:

  • Discount: Enjoy up to 15% off on flights to 16 domestic destinations.

  • Booking: July 28 - August 07, 2023.

  • Fare Types: Valid for "Saver" and "Flexi" fares.

  • Booking Channel: App or website, use code "AKASA1".

  • Booking Requirement: 5 days prior to departure.

IndiGo Airlines Happy IndiGo Day Sale

In celebration of their 17th anniversary, IndiGo Airlines is offering a fantastic 12% discount on flight tickets booked through their website and mobile app.

This special #HappyIndiGoDay offer is available for travel between August 09, 2023, and July 17, 2024.

Details of IndiGo Airlines Sale:

  • Discount: 12% off on flight tickets

  • Booking Period: August 2 to August 4, 2023

  • Travel Period: August 09, 2023, to July 17, 2024

  • Preferred Seat Selection: Starting at Rs 17

Additional Cashback Offers:

  • American Express Cardholders: Get 5% cashback on August 2, 2023, up to Rs 2,000, with a minimum order value of Rs 5,000.

  • HSBC Credit Cardholders: Receive an extra 5% cashback, up to Rs 2,000, on orders with a minimum value of Rs 3,500. Valid from August 2 to August 4, 2023.

