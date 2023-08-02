Akasa Air & Indigo Announce Anniversary Sale: Save Up to 17% On Your Flight Bookings
Check out the details of Akasa Air's Anniversary Sale and IndiGo Airlines' Happy IndiGo Day Sale.
Akasa Air and IndiGo Airlines have announced exciting sale to celebrate their milestones and offer significant discounts on flight bookings.
Plane travelers can now take advantage of these exclusive promotions to book flights at discounted rates and explore their favorite destinations in India.
Akasa Air Anniversary Sale
Akasa Air is celebrating its 1 year anniversary and on its first year of successful operations, Akasa Air has unveiled an irresistible Anniversary Sale.
Travelers can now take advantage of up to 15% discount on flight tickets to 16 domestic destinations served by the airline. This offer is valid until August 7
Coming soon: Long Weekend. Have you booked yet?— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) August 2, 2023
Get up to 15% off on over 900 weekly flights across India.
Use promo code: AKASA1
Valid till: 7th Aug, 2023
Book NOW: https://t.co/aYCnmVC8ip#ItsYourSky #AkasaAir #flightoffer #longweekend #weekend #flights pic.twitter.com/W4Q1GR6DAi
Details of Akasa Air Sale:
Discount: Enjoy up to 15% off on flights to 16 domestic destinations.
Booking: July 28 - August 07, 2023.
Fare Types: Valid for "Saver" and "Flexi" fares.
Booking Channel: App or website, use code "AKASA1".
Booking Requirement: 5 days prior to departure.
IndiGo Airlines Happy IndiGo Day Sale
In celebration of their 17th anniversary, IndiGo Airlines is offering a fantastic 12% discount on flight tickets booked through their website and mobile app.
This special #HappyIndiGoDay offer is available for travel between August 09, 2023, and July 17, 2024.
Happy IndiGo Day Sale â Save up to 17% on your booking and select your favourite seat starting at â¹17. Use code GOINDIGO. Cashback available using American Express cards and HSBC Credit cards. T&C apply https://t.co/iypwv8d3Zy#goIndiGo #HappyIndiGoSale @hsbc_in @AmexIndia pic.twitter.com/2bf5MKnw8X— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 1, 2023
Details of IndiGo Airlines Sale:
Discount: 12% off on flight tickets
Booking Period: August 2 to August 4, 2023
Travel Period: August 09, 2023, to July 17, 2024
Preferred Seat Selection: Starting at Rs 17
Additional Cashback Offers:
American Express Cardholders: Get 5% cashback on August 2, 2023, up to Rs 2,000, with a minimum order value of Rs 5,000.
HSBC Credit Cardholders: Receive an extra 5% cashback, up to Rs 2,000, on orders with a minimum value of Rs 3,500. Valid from August 2 to August 4, 2023.