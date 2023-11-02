Air Quality Turns 'Poor', 'Very Poor' In Many Places In Haryana, Punjab

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, Hisar recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 422, followed by Fatehabad at 416, Jind at 415, Rohtak 394, Kaithal 378, Sonipat 377, Faridabad 373, Bhiwani 357 and Karnal 348.

In Punjab, Bathinda reported AQI at 303, followed by Mandi Gobindgarh at 299, Khanna 255, Jalandhar 220, Ludhiana 214 and Amritsar 166.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, saw an AQI of 194.