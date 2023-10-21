Air Quality Likely To Turn 'Very Poor'; Government Invokes Measures Under GRAP 'Stage II'

At a meeting to review the air quality situation in the Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for proactively implementing GRAP, said forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggest Delhi's overall air quality is likely to dip and enter the 'very poor' category on October 23 and 24, owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions.