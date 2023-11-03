Air Purifier Sales Surge As Air Quality Worsens In National Capital

Daikin India CMD KJ Jawa said the air quality in Delhi-NCR has gone past the 'severe' category, making it unsafe for humans. Breathing this kind of air may result in sudden rise of asthma attacks and have a long-term impact on the health of people, he said.

"Daikin air purifiers are equipped to solve this challenge of air pollution through HEPA filters and patented streamer technology. We are also offering free lifetime HEPA filter to ensure customers don't have to pay much for long-term care of their health," he said.