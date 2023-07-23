Air India Invites Applications For Cabin Crew Jobs; Check Dates & How To Apply
Air India is hiring cabin crew! Walk-in interviews will be held in Mumbai and New Delhi.
Indian airline Air India on Saturday invited applications for job opportunities for vacancies related to cabin crew. The walk-in interviews for the female cabin crew will be held in Mumbai and New Delhi.
Cabin crew walk-in interviews
Candidates are expected to wear wlestern formals on the day of the interview. They are also expected to carry their update resume on the day of interview. Experienced candidates are requested to kindly carry a copy of their SEP cards. Here is the schedule for walk-in interviews of Cabin Crew (Female) in Delhi and Mumbai.
Mumbai
Date: July 28, 2023
Time: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm
Venue: Hotel Parle International, B.N Agarwal Commercial Complex, Opposite Vile Parle Railway station, Vile Parle East, Mumbai - 400057
New Delhi
Date: July 25, 2023 and July 31, 2023
Time: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm
Venue: Essex Farms, 4 Aurobindo Marg, Opposite to IIT flyover crossing, Next to Haus Khas Metro Station, New Delhi- 110016
A life-changing airline job is just an interview away. Dreamers, attend walk-in interviews of Cabin Crew (Female) in Delhi and Mumbai.— Air India (@airindia) July 22, 2023
For more details visit our career page at https://t.co/OaSh5L6Db3#CabinCrewHiring #AirIndiaRecruitment pic.twitter.com/6ZPCQDpL5R
Eligibility Criteria
Indian National holding a current Indian passport, PAN card and Aadhar card.
Between the age of 18-27 years for freshers and till 35 for experienced crew.
Minimum Educational Qualification: Must have completed class 12 from a recognised board /university with minimum 50% marks.
Minimum height required: Female-155 cm
Weight: In proportion to height.
BMI Range: Female candidates - 18 to 22.
Well-groomed with no visible tattoos in uniform.
Fluent in English and Hindi.
Vision 6/6.
Skills and attributes
Represent Air India in a professional manner.
Warm, caring and empathetic.
Maintain up to date knowledge of current safety and security requirements.
Maintain knowledge of service procedures and company policies.
Comply with all DGCA regulations and ability to maintain all required licenses up to date.
Remain medically fit, following rest regulations to comply with flying duties.
Key Responsibilities
Safety and security-related duties.
Check safety equipment for availability and functionality.
Conduct safety demonstration for guests prior to take-off.
Ensuring compliance to all safety procedures throughout the flight.
Managing emergency situations such as performing first aid and emergency evacuations Inflight service duties.
Pre-boarding tasks such as checks on the availability of required food and beverage as well as inflight amenity items.
Boarding of guests, welcoming and directing them to seats, aiding with storage of carry-on luggage.
Conducting Inflight sales and service.
Ensuring that aircraft cabins and toilets are clean and replenished during flights.
Making announcements and responding to guest queries during the flight.
Ensure orderly disembarkation of guests after landing.
Administrative duties
Attending mandatory pre-flight briefings.
Preparation of reports on flight incidents, including safety, service and security incidents.
Other vacancies in Air India
Air India also has various vacancies in multiple locations for positions such as Pilots, Flight Operations, Ground Services and security, Sales and Marketing, Digital and Technology. Interested candidates can apply at https://careers.airindia.com/