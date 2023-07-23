Air India Invites Applications For Cabin Crew Jobs; Check Dates & How To Apply

Candidates are expected to wear wlestern formals on the day of the interview. They are also expected to carry their update resume on the day of interview. Experienced candidates are requested to kindly carry a copy of their SEP cards. Here is the schedule for walk-in interviews of Cabin Crew (Female) in Delhi and Mumbai.

Mumbai

Date: July 28, 2023

Time: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

Venue: Hotel Parle International, B.N Agarwal Commercial Complex, Opposite Vile Parle Railway station, Vile Parle East, Mumbai - 400057

New Delhi

Date: July 25, 2023 and July 31, 2023

Time: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

Venue: Essex Farms, 4 Aurobindo Marg, Opposite to IIT flyover crossing, Next to Haus Khas Metro Station, New Delhi- 110016