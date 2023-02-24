Air India Express Flight Diverted To Thiruvananthapuram Over Suspected Tail Strike

A Dammam-bound Air India Express flight from Kozhikode was diverted to the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday following a suspected tail strike during take off.

The Air India Express flight IX 385, carrying 168 passengers, landed safely at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 12.15 pm, following which airport authorities withdrew the full emergency that was declared earlier.

Air India Ltd. said the flight on Kozhikode–Dammam route was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to a suspected tail strike while taking off from Calicut airport.

The airlines made arrangements to send the passengers to Dammam by an alternate flight which is scheduled to take off on Friday evening.

"The airline staff are attending to all the requirements of the passengers at Thiruvananthapuram," Air India said in a release.