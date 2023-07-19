AIIMS NORCET 4 Results And 1st Round Seat Allocation For B.Sc. Paramedical Courses Released; Details Here
AIIMS NORCET Results: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has recently declared the results for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-4 and the 1st Round of Seat Allocation for various B.Sc. Paramedical courses.
The results reveal that a total of 950 candidates have been selected for the B.Sc. Paramedical courses, while 2668 candidates have been selected for NORCET-4.
The entrance examination for the B.Sc. Paramedical courses took place on June 24, 2023, followed by the first round of seat allocation, Times Of India reported.
Likewise, the NORCET-4 Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted on June 3, 2023, to recruit Nursing Officers in AIIMS, 04 Central Government Hospitals, and NITRD, as per Advertisement Notification No. 76/2023 dated April 12, 2023.
To access their results, candidates who participated in the first round of seat allocation for the B.Sc. Paramedical courses and those who appeared for the NORCET-4 CBT examination can visit the official AIIMS Examination website (www.aiimsexams.ac.in) and check and download their results.
All candidates, irrespective of qualification, have received scores based on their performance in NORCET-4.
These scores can be viewed on the MyPage portal (www.aiimsexams.ac.in) after logging in using their Candidate ID and Password.
The final selection of candidates will be carried out through online allocation. Detailed procedures and updated seat positions for application in respective institutes based on NORCET Rank will be announced on the official website (www.aiimsexams.ac.in).
For B.Sc. Paramedical courses, the seat allocation process will be conducted online.
AIIMS will publish the time schedule for choice filling, as well as the rules and procedures for seat allocation, in due course.
In case the actual number of seats remains unfilled after the 1st round of Seat Allocation, other qualified candidates may be called in subsequent rounds of Seat Allocation.
In the first round of Seat Allocation, a preliminary scrutiny of OBC(NCL)/EWS certificates will be conducted before subject allotment.
Candidates are required to upload their certificates on the AIIMS website (www.aiimsexams.ac.in) from July 19, 2023, to July 22, 2023 (until 05.00 PM) using their login credentials.
No correspondence will be entertained after the closing date. OBC (NCL)/EWS certificates must be valid for Central Government jobs/Central Govt. Institutions; otherwise, the claim for OBC(NCL)/EWS reservation will not be considered.
How To Check AIIMS NORCET-4 And Seat Allocation for B.Sc. Paramedical Courses Results
Visit the official AIIMS Examination website - www.aiimsexams.ac.in.
Look for the section or tab related to results or notifications on the homepage.
Click on the results/notification section to access the relevant information.
Look for the specific link or notification related to NORCET-4 and Seat Allocation for B.Sc. Paramedical Courses results.
Click on the provided link to open the result page.
On the result page, log in using your Candidate ID and Password. Enter the necessary credentials and submit.
Once logged in, you will be able to view and download your AIIMS NORCET-4 and Seat Allocation results for B.Sc. Paramedical Courses.
Make sure to follow any additional instructions or guidelines provided on the result page for a smooth experience.
AIIMS has urged all candidates to regularly check the official website for updates and further announcements regarding the seat allocation process and subsequent rounds of allocation.