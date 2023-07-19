AIIMS NORCET 4 Results And 1st Round Seat Allocation For B.Sc. Paramedical Courses Released; Details Here

AIIMS NORCET Results: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has recently declared the results for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-4 and the 1st Round of Seat Allocation for various B.Sc. Paramedical courses.

The results reveal that a total of 950 candidates have been selected for the B.Sc. Paramedical courses, while 2668 candidates have been selected for NORCET-4.