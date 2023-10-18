AIBE 18 Registration 2023: Important Dates, How To Apply Online For Bar Council Exams

BQPrimeNationAIBE 18 Registration 2023: Important Dates, How To Apply Online For Bar Council Exams
Here's all what you want to know about AIBE 18 Registration 2023

18 Oct 2023, 3:58 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representational purpose only</p></div>
The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) on Wednesday released a notification regarding shifting of examination to November 26, 2023. This was done as per the revised schedule by the Bar Council of India.

AIBE 18 was earlier scheduled to be on October 20 but now it has been postponed to next month.

AIBE 18 Registration 2023: Important Dates

Here is the revised schedule for AIBE 18

  • Online registration for AIBE - 18 closes on: November 4, 2023

  • Last date of payments through online mode for AIBE - 18: November 5, 2023

  • Last date of correction in Registration Form: November 6, 2023

  • Period of online release of admit cards for candidates: November 18-22, 2023

  • Date of examination: November 26, 2023.

AIBE 18 Registration 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The AIBE XVIII (18) eligibility criteria are as follows.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in Law (3-year LLB and 5-year LLB) from a university recognised by the Bar Council of India.

Age limit: No age restriction for appearing in AIBE exam.

Enrollment certificate requirement: Law graduates must have a valid enrollment certificate and are required to clear the AIBE exam within 2 years of enrollment at any of the state bar councils.

AIBE 18 Registration 2023: How To Apply Online

Here the process to register for AIBE 18 exam:

  • Visit the official website of AIBE at www.allindiabarexamination.com/.

  • Click on the AIBE XVIII 2023 link on the homepage.

  • Log in to your account using the credentials that you received in your email or if you don't have an account, create one.

  • Register yourself by providing your name, email address, and mobile number.

  • Upload your scanned passport-size photograph and signature.

  • Pay the application fee online.

  • Check your application form carefully.

  • Click on the Submit button to complete your application process.

