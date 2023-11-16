AI-Equipped Camera For Selfies, No Voter Queue Highlights Of Indore's Smart Polling Station

A 'smart' polling station where people can vote without having to stand in queues and can take 'inked finger' selfies with the help of an Artificial Intelligence-equipped camera has been set up in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls will be held on Friday.

The polling station has been set up at Maa Kanakeshwari Devi Government College in Nanda Nagar in Assembly constituency number 2, an official said.

"To keep the smart polling station queue-less, we have introduced an online token system. People arriving for voting will be given token numbers and they can sit comfortably in the polling station till their turn comes," Rupal Chopra, assistant planner of the state-run Indore Smart City Development Limited, told PTI.