AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Announced: How To Check Assam HS Result 2023
AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Announced: How To Check Assam HS Result 2023

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet on June 6 shared a list of websites where students can check their results.

06 Jun 2023, 7:23 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representational purposes only. Source: Canva</p></div>
Picture used for representational purposes only. Source: Canva

Assam HS Result 2023: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the Assam Board Class 12th results on Tuesday on the official website ahsec.aasam.gov.in

AHSEC has released HS Science, Arts and Commerce results together.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet on June 6 said that the Assam HS Class 12th result will be declared at 9 AM and shared a list of 9 websites where students can check their results. They are:

1. https://ahsec.assam.gov.in

2. http://www.indiaresults.com/

3. https://assamjobalerts.com/

4. https://iresults.net

5. https://exametc.com

6.https:/www.assamresult.co.in/

7. https:/www.results.shiksha/

8. https:/www.assamresult.in/

9. https://iresults.in

How To Check Assam HS Result 2023?

To check the Assam Board class 12 result for Arts, Science and Commerce, students must check the direct link of Assam HS 12th Result 2023 on any of the given websites above. Here are some steps to check Assam Board Class 12 result 2023

  • Visit any of the websites mentioned above

  • Find and click on the AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 link

  • A login window will appear.

  • Enter the Roll Number and submit

  • Your Assam HS Result 2023 will flash on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout of the Assam HS 12th Result 2023 marksheet for further reference

Check Assam HS Result 2023 via SMS

If the website is loading slow due to many students trying to log in, they can also check the Assam Board HS Result 2023 via SMS. To check Assam 12 result via SMS, here are the steps to follow

  • Open a new SMS on your phone.

  • Type ASSAM12<five-digit exam roll number>.

  • Send the message to 56263

  • Your Assam HS Result 2023 will be available

What Next After Announcement of Assam Board Class 12 result 2023 

After checking your Assam Higher Secondary result, students are advised take a printout of your result and keep it safe for future use. Students will be able to collect your Assam HS Result 2023 marksheets and other documents from your school a few days after the release of the Assam HS result 2023. All qualified students can choose a course and apply for admission to a college or institute. Those who did not qualify can apply for compartment exams.

Assam HS Result 2023: Re-checking or Reevaluation

If students are not happy with their Assam Board Class 12 result 2023, the Assam Board also has a rechecking and scrutiny procedure.The application form for rechecking will be available on the official website soon after declaration of Assam HS Result 2023. Any changes to the Assam HS 12th Result 2023 after re-evaluation will be notified to the students.

