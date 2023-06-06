AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Announced: How To Check Assam HS Result 2023
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet on June 6 shared a list of websites where students can check their results.
Assam HS Result 2023: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the Assam Board Class 12th results on Tuesday on the official website ahsec.aasam.gov.in
AHSEC has released HS Science, Arts and Commerce results together.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet on June 6 said that the Assam HS Class 12th result will be declared at 9 AM and shared a list of 9 websites where students can check their results. They are:
1. https://ahsec.assam.gov.in
2. http://www.indiaresults.com/
3. https://assamjobalerts.com/
4. https://iresults.net
5. https://exametc.com
6.https:/www.assamresult.co.in/
7. https:/www.results.shiksha/
8. https:/www.assamresult.in/
9. https://iresults.in
Today at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the results of the Higher Secondary Examination for the year 2023. The results can be viewed on the following website ;-— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 5, 2023
1. https://t.co/8tc6xF9ead
2. http:/www.indiaresults.com/
How To Check Assam HS Result 2023?
To check the Assam Board class 12 result for Arts, Science and Commerce, students must check the direct link of Assam HS 12th Result 2023 on any of the given websites above. Here are some steps to check Assam Board Class 12 result 2023
Visit any of the websites mentioned above
Find and click on the AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 link
A login window will appear.
Enter the Roll Number and submit
Your Assam HS Result 2023 will flash on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the Assam HS 12th Result 2023 marksheet for further reference
Check Assam HS Result 2023 via SMS
If the website is loading slow due to many students trying to log in, they can also check the Assam Board HS Result 2023 via SMS. To check Assam 12 result via SMS, here are the steps to follow
Open a new SMS on your phone.
Type ASSAM12<five-digit exam roll number>.
Send the message to 56263
Your Assam HS Result 2023 will be available
What Next After Announcement of Assam Board Class 12 result 2023
After checking your Assam Higher Secondary result, students are advised take a printout of your result and keep it safe for future use. Students will be able to collect your Assam HS Result 2023 marksheets and other documents from your school a few days after the release of the Assam HS result 2023. All qualified students can choose a course and apply for admission to a college or institute. Those who did not qualify can apply for compartment exams.
Assam HS Result 2023: Re-checking or Reevaluation
If students are not happy with their Assam Board Class 12 result 2023, the Assam Board also has a rechecking and scrutiny procedure.The application form for rechecking will be available on the official website soon after declaration of Assam HS Result 2023. Any changes to the Assam HS 12th Result 2023 after re-evaluation will be notified to the students.