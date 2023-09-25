Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti 2023, PM Modi Urges People To Participate In Cleanliness Event On Oct. 1

Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens of India to participate in a big event on cleanliness that is going to be organized on the October 1 at 10 AM.

In his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi said, "You too should take out time and help in this campaign related to cleanliness. You can also join this cleanliness campaign in your street, or neighbourhood…or at a park, river, lake or any other public place.

He also said that cleanliness must be undertaken wherever an Amrit Sarovar has been built.

With a view to conserve water for the future, PM Modi launched a new initiative named Mission Amrit Sarovar last year.

The Mission is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"This Karyanjali of cleanliness itself will be the true tribute to Gandhiji," the prime minister said.

"I would like to remind you again that on this occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, make it a point to buy some Khadi product," he added.

PM Modi also recalled how world leaders reached Rajghat together to pay homage to Bapu during the G20 Summit.

"This is a big evidence of how relevant Bapu's thoughts are even today across the world," he said.

"I am also happy that many programs related to cleanliness have been planned across the country on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The ‘Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyaan’ is going on with great enthusiasm in all the offices of the Central Government. Significant participation is also being seen in the Indian Swachhata League," PM Modi said.