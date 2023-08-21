Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing, Know Why Chandrayaan-2 Lander Failed

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said that India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23 around 6:04 PM IST.

"The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth," ISRO said in a statement.

The Indian space agency on Sunday said it has successfully reduced the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module, and it is now expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon at 1804 hours on Wednesday.

It said the lander module would undergo internal checks ahead of the planned soft landing.