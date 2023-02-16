Agreements Signed With 26 Companies Under PLI Scheme For Specialty Steel: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Agreements have been signed with 26 companies for 54 applications under the production-linked incentive for specialty steel, Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said on Thursday.

The minister made the remarks at the Global Zinc Summit 2023 in the national capital where he also urged the stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in India.

"We had a PLI for speciality steel and that includes steel products with zinc. I report we have awarded 54 applications submitted from close to 26 companies (which will lead to) an investment of...Rs 30,000 crore, a capacity addition of 26 million tonne and employment generation potential of about 25,000 people," Scindia said.