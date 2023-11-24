Afghanistan Permanently Closes Embassy In New Delhi

The Afghanistan Embassy announced permanent closure of operations in New Delhi on Friday, ending its 22-year long presence in the country. The move comes after the embassy ceased operations on Sept. 30, the announcement read.

The announcement said that the decision was taken in light of "persistent challenges from the Indian government".

"Unfortunately, despite an eight-week wait, the objectives of visa extension for diplomats and a shift in the Indian government's conduct were not realised. Given the constant pressure from both the Taliban and the Indian government to relinquish control of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi."

Denying that the closure comes on the back of internal conflict, the decision was taken due to "broader changes in policy and interests".

As of now, there are no diplomats from the Afghan Republic remaining in India, the embassy said. "Those who served the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan have safely reached third countries. The only individuals present in India are diplomats affiliated with the Taliban, visibly attending their regular online meetings."

The mission emphasised that the embassy has been handed over solely to the Indian government. The decision now rests with the Indian government, whether to maintain its closure or consider alternatives, including the possibility of handing it over to Taliban diplomats, it said.

The Afghanistan Embassy asked India's Ministry of External Affairs to assume custodial responsibility of the its diplomatic mission's assets and bank accounts, with $500,000 in deposits, located in New Delhi, under the provisions of Vienna Convention.

The nation also urged to fly the Afghanistan's tricolour flag over the mission's properties till the custody transfer is complete.