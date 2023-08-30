ISRO's Aditya L1 Trivia: Which Other Space Agencies Have Explored The Sun?
These countries had launched missions to explore the Sun, its atmosphere and its surroundings.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its solar mission Aditya-L1 on September 2, 2023.
ISRO (@isro) August 28, 2023
The launch of Aditya-L1,
the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun âï¸, is scheduled for
ðï¸September 2, 2023, at
ð11:50 Hrs. IST from Sriharikota.
Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at
Similarly, here are some important missions launched by space agencies of different countries that explored the Sun.
United States of America
US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), launched the Parker Solar Probe in August 2018. In December 2021, Parker flew through the Sun's upper atmosphere, the corona, and sampled particles and magnetic fields there. This was the first time ever that a spacecraft touched the Sun, according to NASA's official website.
In February 2020, NASA joined hands with the European Space Agency (ESA) and launched The Solar Orbiter to collect data to find out how the Sun created and controlled the constantly changing space environment throughout the solar system.
NASA's Solar Orbiter Captures Closest Images of the Sun
Europe
The European Space Agency (ESA) launched Proba-2 in October 2001. Proba-2 is the second of the Proba series. Proba stands for Project for On-Board Autonomy. Upcoming solar missions of the ESA include Proba-3, scheduled for 2024 and Smile, scheduled for 2025.
Missed yesterday's partial solar #eclipse? ESA's Proba-2 #Sun-watching spacecraft has got it covered, twice!
ESA (@esa) October 26, 2022

China
In 2022, the Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) was launched. This observatory will look into the sun mission. The nickname of mission is Kuafu-1 which is named after a giant in Chinese mythology who chased the sun. The observatory is reportedly placed in an orbit about 720 kilometers above the planet. It is higher than the orbit of the International Space Station (ISS).
Kuafu-1, or ASO-S, a solar exploration satellite lifted off Sunday, headed for space and launching China one step closer to illuminating the sun's secrets.
chinatechbite (@chinatechbite) October 9, 2022