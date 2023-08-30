ISRO's Aditya L1 Trivia: Which Other Space Agencies Have Explored The Sun?

US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), launched the Parker Solar Probe in August 2018. In December 2021, Parker flew through the Sun's upper atmosphere, the corona, and sampled particles and magnetic fields there. This was the first time ever that a spacecraft touched the Sun, according to NASA's official website.

In February 2020, NASA joined hands with the European Space Agency (ESA) and launched The Solar Orbiter to collect data to find out how the Sun created and controlled the constantly changing space environment throughout the solar system.