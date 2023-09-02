Aditya L1 Launch Today: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast And Live Streaming?

The Indian Space Research Organisation is all set to launch Aditya L1 -- the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun on Saturday.

According to ISRO, Aditya L1 has 7 distinct payloads developed, all developed indigenously. Five by ISRO and two by Indian academic institutes in collaboration with ISRO.

Aditya in Sanskrit means the Sun. L1 here refers to Lagrange Point 1 of the Sun-Earth system.

For common understanding, L1 is a location in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies, such as the Sun and Earth, are in equilibrium. This allows an object placed there to remain relatively stable with respect to both celestial bodies.

Aditya L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), which is 1.5 million km from the Earth in the direction of the Sun. It will revolve around the Sun with the same relative position and hence can see the Sun continuously.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Friday visited the Sri Chengalamma Parameshwari temple in Sullurpeta in the run-up to the launch of Aditya-L1 mission and prayed for its success.

Somanath visited the temple at 7.30 am and offered prayers to the deity, a temple official told PTI.

He said Aditya L1 will take 125 days to reach the exact radius. Following the Sun observatory mission, the space agency would launch various others including SSLV - D3 and PSLV in the coming days, he added.