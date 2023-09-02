Aditya L1 Launch Today: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast And Live Streaming?
Aditya in Sanskrit means the Sun. L1 here refers to Lagrange Point 1 of the Sun-Earth system.
The Indian Space Research Organisation is all set to launch Aditya L1 -- the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun on Saturday.
According to ISRO, Aditya L1 has 7 distinct payloads developed, all developed indigenously. Five by ISRO and two by Indian academic institutes in collaboration with ISRO.
For common understanding, L1 is a location in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies, such as the Sun and Earth, are in equilibrium. This allows an object placed there to remain relatively stable with respect to both celestial bodies.
Aditya L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), which is 1.5 million km from the Earth in the direction of the Sun. It will revolve around the Sun with the same relative position and hence can see the Sun continuously.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Friday visited the Sri Chengalamma Parameshwari temple in Sullurpeta in the run-up to the launch of Aditya-L1 mission and prayed for its success.
Somanath visited the temple at 7.30 am and offered prayers to the deity, a temple official told PTI.
He said Aditya L1 will take 125 days to reach the exact radius. Following the Sun observatory mission, the space agency would launch various others including SSLV - D3 and PSLV in the coming days, he added.
Here is how to watch Aditya L1 launch live telecast and live streaming:
Aditya L1 Launch Date And Time
Aditya L1 will be launched on September 2 by PSLV-C57 rocket at 11:50 AM from Second Launch Pad (SLP), SDSC, SHAR.
Aditya L1 Live Telecast Details
ISRO in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that DD National TV channel will live telecast the Aditya L1 Mission launch from 11:20 Hrs. IST.
Aditya L1 Launch Live Streaming: How To Watch Online?
ISRO will livestream the launch of Aditya L1 on its official website at isro.gov.in. The live stream will also be available on ISRO's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Viewers can watch the Aditya L1 live stream in the embedded link below:
Aditya L1 Mission Details
Following its scheduled launch on September 2, Aditya-L1 will stay in Earth-bound orbits for 16 days, during which it will undergo 5 maneuvres to gain the necessary velocity for its journey.
Subsequently, Aditya-L1 will undergo a Trans-Lagrangian1 insertion maneuvre, marking the beginning of its 110-day trajectory to the destination around the L1 Lagrange point.
Upon arrival at the L1 point, another maneuvre will bind Aditya-L1 to an orbit around L1, a balanced gravitational location between the Earth and the Sun.
The satellite will spend its whole mission life orbiting around L1 in an irregularly shaped orbit in a plane roughly perpendicular to the line joining the Earth and the Sun.
ISRO said that the strategic placement at the L1 Lagrange point will ensure that Aditya-L1 can maintain a constant, uninterrupted view of the Sun. This location will also allow the satellite to access solar radiation and magnetic storms before they are influenced by Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere.
Additionally, the L1 point’s gravitational stability minimizes the need for frequent orbital maintenance efforts, optimizing the satellite's operational efficiency.
Aditya L1 Facts
Aditya L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about 1% of the Earth-Sun distance.
The Sun is a giant sphere of gas and Aditya-L1 would study the outer atmosphere of the Sun.
Aditya-L1 will neither land on the Sun nor approach the Sun any closer.