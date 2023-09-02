ADVERTISEMENT
Aditya-L1 Launch Live Updates: ISRO Launches India's First Sun Expedition; Separation Stage Complete
India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 onboard PSLV C57 lifted off from Sriharikota.
Aditya L1 MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Separation Stage Complete
Aditya-L1 spacecraft successfully separated from PSLV rocket, announced ISRO.
'All The Best, Aditya L1': ISRO Chief
"The Aditya L1 spacecraft has been ejected in an elliptical orbit... I want to congratulate PSLV to put it into right orbit. It's a very long journey of almost 125 days. Let us wish all the best to Aditya spacecraft,!"ISRO Chairman S Somanath
ISRO Chairman S Somanath
PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2023
The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully.
The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit.
Indiaâs first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point.
ð®ð³India's maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1 successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota#AdityaL1 #AdityaL1Launch @isro pic.twitter.com/3zE0Bzz4Mo— PIB India (@PIB_India) September 2, 2023
