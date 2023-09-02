Aditya-L1 Launch Live Updates: ISRO Launches India's First Sun Expedition; Separation Stage Complete

BQPrimeNationAditya-L1 Launch Live Updates: ISRO Launches India's First Sun Expedition; Separation Stage Complete
India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 onboard PSLV C57 lifted off from Sriharikota.

02 Sep 2023, 1:06 PM IST
Aditya L1 MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Separation Stage Complete

Aditya-L1 spacecraft successfully separated from PSLV rocket, announced ISRO.

'All The Best, Aditya L1': ISRO Chief

"The Aditya L1 spacecraft has been ejected in an elliptical orbit... I want to congratulate PSLV to put it into right orbit. It's a very long journey of almost 125 days. Let us wish all the best to Aditya spacecraft,!"
ISRO Chairman S Somanath
ISRO Chairman S Somanath

Separation Event Of Aditya L1 Awaited

Aditya L1: Thrust Cut-off For Fourth Stage Achieved

Aditya L1: Watch The Moment It Took Off


'To the stars!': European Space Agency After Aditya-L1 Launch

















