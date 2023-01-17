Adani Group Pledges To grow 100 Million Trees By 2030

The Adani Group has pledged to grow 100 million trees by 2030 as part of a global initiative to slow down climate change.

Made on the “Trillion Trees Platform” of the World Economic Forum, it is the largest 1t.org pledge in India so far and among the most ambitious corporate pledges globally, the group said in a statement. The 100 million includes 29.52 million trees the group has already planted, and would include mangroves as well as terrestrial trees.

This 1t.org initiative is a global movement to conserve, restore and grow a trillion trees by 2030 in support of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. It aims to slow down climate change by removing large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, providing much-needed progress towards climate, biodiversity and sustainable development goals.

"The sheer scale of ambition of 1t.org to plant a trillion trees is simply inspiring,” Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group, said in a statement. “It is a reflection of the resilience of humanity and what can be achieved through the collective power of likeminded people that are determined to fight for a cause."

"Restoring ecosystems, reversing loss of biodiversity, and reducing soil erosion are all essential for building a greener world and in this context, I am pledging that the Adani Group will plant 100 million trees by 2030 as part of India's declaration to take a leading position in its commitment at Paris COP 21 to create additional carbon sinks of 2.5-3.0 billion tons of CO2,” he said.