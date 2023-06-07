Active Covid Cases In Country Decrease To 2,831

BQPrimeNationActive Covid Cases In Country Decrease To 2,831
No fresh fatalities have been reported and the death toll stands at 5,31,884.

07 Jun 2023, 1:06 PM IST
A man in mask. (Source: Ravi Sharma on Unsplash)

India has recorded 214 new coronavirus infections, while the active Covid cases have dipped to 2,831 from 3,001, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

No fresh fatalities have been reported and the death toll stands at 5,31,884, the data updated at 8:00 a.m. stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4,49,92,094.

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,57, 379 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

