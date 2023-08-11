Active Covid-19 Cases In Country At 1,505

BQPrimeNationActive Covid-19 Cases In Country At 1,505
India has logged 47 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 1,505, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

11 Aug 2023, 3:29 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Covid vaccines (Photo: Daniel Schludi/Unsplash)</p></div>
Covid vaccines (Photo: Daniel Schludi/Unsplash)

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,920, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid-19 case tally stood at 4.49 crore (4,49,96,198) while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,62,773.

The national recovery rate stands at 98.81% and the case fatality rate stands at 1.18%. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. 

