9 Hottest Cities In India On June 26: Skymet
Amid the onset of monsoon in India, there are still many cities that are experiencing hot and humid weather.
As the Southwest monsoon now covers most parts of India, and the Monsoon season has finally begun, there are still some places in India that are experiencing heatwaves and hot weather.
Private weather forecaster Skymet has revealed the list of the hottest cities in India as of June 26.
Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh is one of the hottest places in India with a temperature of 43.0 degrees Celsius.
Top Hottest Places In India
1. Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh - The city in Madhya Pradesh is experiencing blistering heat of 43.0 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in India today.
2. Ganganagar, Rajasthan - The place in Rajasthan is experiencing the heat of 42.6 degrees Celsius, making it another hotter day for Rajasthan.
3. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan - Another city in Rajasthan that is experiencing the hot weather of 39.6 degrees Celsius is Jaisalmer.
4. Phalodi, Rajasthan - The third city in Rajasthan that is experiencing the hot weather of 39.6 degrees Celsius.
5. Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh - The city in Uttar Pradesh is experiencing blistering heat of 39.5 degrees Celsius.
6. Vallabh Vidyanagar, Gujarat - The city in Gujarat is experiencing the scorching heat of 39.5 degrees Celsius, making it one of the hottest city in Gujarat.
7. Bikaner, Rajasthan - Another city in Rajasthan that is experiencing blistering hot weather of 39.5 degrees Celsius.
8. K. Paramathi, Tamil Nadu - The city in Tamil Nadu is experiencing it's one of the hottest days today with the heat of 39.0 degrees Celsius.
9. Madurai, Tamil Nadu - Another place in Tamil Nadu that is experiencing the hot weather of 38.8 degrees Celsius.
Recently, IMD has also issued yellow and orange alerts for many states in India indicating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for these states:
Chhattisgarh
East Madhya Pradesh
Odisha
East Rajasthan
West Madhya Pradesh
Konkan & Goa
Madhya Maharashtra