9 Hottest Cities In India On June 26: Skymet

1. Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh - The city in Madhya Pradesh is experiencing blistering heat of 43.0 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in India today.

2. Ganganagar, Rajasthan - The place in Rajasthan is experiencing the heat of 42.6 degrees Celsius, making it another hotter day for Rajasthan.

3. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan - Another city in Rajasthan that is experiencing the hot weather of 39.6 degrees Celsius is Jaisalmer.

4. Phalodi, Rajasthan - The third city in Rajasthan that is experiencing the hot weather of 39.6 degrees Celsius.

5. Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh - The city in Uttar Pradesh is experiencing blistering heat of 39.5 degrees Celsius.

6. Vallabh Vidyanagar, Gujarat - The city in Gujarat is experiencing the scorching heat of 39.5 degrees Celsius, making it one of the hottest city in Gujarat.

7. Bikaner, Rajasthan - Another city in Rajasthan that is experiencing blistering hot weather of 39.5 degrees Celsius.

8. K. Paramathi, Tamil Nadu - The city in Tamil Nadu is experiencing it's one of the hottest days today with the heat of 39.0 degrees Celsius.

9. Madurai, Tamil Nadu - Another place in Tamil Nadu that is experiencing the hot weather of 38.8 degrees Celsius.