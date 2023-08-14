77th Independence Day Celebrations: 1,800 'Special Guests' Invited To Witness Ceremony At Red Fort

In a press release, the government said that around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited from across the country to be a part of the celebrations at Red Fort as 'Special Guests'

The initiative has been taken in line with the government’s vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

These 'Special Guests' include over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme & Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar& Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.

Some of these Special Guests are scheduled to visit the National War Memorial and call on Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt as part of their stay in Delhi.

Seventy-five couples from each State/Union Territory, in their traditional attire, have also been invited to witness the ceremony at Red Fort, the statement said.