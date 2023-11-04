7 Dead, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Pharma Firm’s Factory In Maharashtra’s Raigad District

Nation7 Dead, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Pharma Firm’s Factory In Maharashtra’s Raigad District
Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) The fire that broke out at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Raigad district a day ago has killed four persons and left seven others injured, and a search operation is underway to trace seven missing individuals, an official said on Saturday.
Seven persons died while several others were left injured after a series of explosions triggered a fire at a pharmaceutical company’s factory in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.The blaze erupted at Blue Jet Healthcare at the Mahad MIDC in neighbouring Raigad around 11 am on Friday, the official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.
As per the initial investigation, the fire broke out due to a short circuit, the official said.
Officials on Friday said that the blaze erupted following a blast at the factory. The fire then led the barrels containing chemicals to explode.