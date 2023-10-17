69th National Film Awards: President Honours Waheeda Rehman, Other Winners

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday presented screen icon Waheeda Rehman the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and honoured other winners of the 69th National Film Awards, including popular stars Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon.

The National Film Awards were announced in August honouring the best in cinema for the year 2021.

At the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan here, Murmu said cinema is not just an industry limited to business and entertainment.

"Films are the most effective medium to spread awareness and sensitivity. Meaningful films depict the achievements as well as the problems of the society and the country," the president said in her speech.