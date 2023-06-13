4 Dead, Three Injured As Chemical-Laden Tanker Explodes On Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Four people were killed and three injured when a chemical-laden tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday, police said. The busy carriageway was cleared for traffic after a few hours.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deaths.

The accident took place on the expressway stretch between Lonavala and Khandala, an official said.

The tanker caught fire following an accident and exploded, causing fiery balls of the chemical to fall on the motorists travelling on the road below, he said.

Four motorists on the road below sustained injuries, of which three died, while one occupant of the tanker was killed and two others in the vehicle were injured, said the official from Lonavala police station.

Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, called the accident "unfortunate."

"Three other persons were injured in the accident and are being treated in a local hospital. I pray for their betterment," he said on social media.

The state police, highway police, personnel from INS Shivaji, and the fire brigade are at the spot, and the fire has been brought under control, he said.

The traffic on one side of the highway has resumed. Another side will be opened soon. The situation is being monitored by the state, he added.

The police official said vehicular traffic on the expressway was stopped due to the blaze, and cranes are being used to clear scattered objects on the road.

"The clutter is being removed with the help of cranes, and the vehicular traffic on the road will be resumed in the next 15 to 20 minutes," the official told PTI around 3.45 p.m.