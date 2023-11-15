36 Killed, 19 Hurt As Bus Falls Into Gorge In J&K’s Doda: Officials

"Saddened to share the update from DC #Doda Sh Harvinder Singh from the spot of the accident. Unfortunately 36 persons have died and 19 injured, out of whom 6 injured are serious. The injured are being shifted to GMC Doda and GMC #Jammu as per requirement. All possible help being provided. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Union minister Jitendra Singh, who is the member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, said.