350th Anniversary Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Coronation: All You Need To Know
The coronation of Shivaji Maharaj was conducted on June 6, 1974 on the 13th day of the first fortnight of the month of Jyeshtha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as Maharashtra celebrates the 350th Coronation anniversary of the Maratha warrior king.
PM Modi said Shivaji Maharaj is a beacon of courage and bravery and his ideals are a source of great inspiration.
The PM's video message was played at an event held to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad fort in Maharashtra.
PM Modi said that the basic principle of Shivaji Maharaj was welfare of the state and its people. He paid rich tribute to Shivaji Maharaj and said that the main aim of a leader is to keep his people motivated and Shivaji Maharaj ended the mindset of slavery among people, protected them and the state from invaders and instilled confidence of self-rule among the people.
He added that Shivaji Maharaj's life and times are inspirational especially the way in which he expanded his Navy, and built sea forts.
Coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
The coronation of Shivaji Maharaj was conducted on June 6, 1974 at Raigad fort on the 13th day (trayodashi) of the first fortnight of the month of Jyeshtha. The ceremony was conducted as per the shastras by Vishweshwar or Gaga Bhatta of Varanasi.
The grand coronation ceremony started with the break of dawn. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj rose early in the morning and purified himself through bathing, accompanied by sacred chants and rituals. Dressed in white garments, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj adorned his neck with vibrant garlands of flowers. The coronation consisted of two primary rituals: the anointment of the king and the placement of the royal umbrella above his head.
Seated upon a golden platform measuring two feet in length and width, Shivaji Maharaj was accompanied by Soirabai who wore a sari tied elegantly atop her head. A little behind them, Sambhaji Raje sat upon another platform.
Following this, Shivaji Maharaj changed into vibrant red attire, adorned with resplendent jewels and ornaments and a majestic royal crown adorned his head. Paying reverence to his shield, sword, and bow and arrow, he proceeded to the throne room exactly at the decided Muhurta.
As Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ascended the thron, brahmins chanted mantras and loud chants of 'Shivaraj Ki Jai', 'Shivaraj Ki Jai' and salvos of guns were fired. After some rituals by brahmins, savashinis (married women), and courtiers, the chief priest Gagabhatta came forward and pronounced 'Shivachhatrapati'. After the grand coronation ceremony, Shivaji Maharaj went on a procession on a horse to the temple of Jagdishwara. He was followed by his military, ministers and generals with royal flags borne aloft on two elephants.
