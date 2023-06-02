350th Anniversary Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Coronation: All You Need To Know

The PM's video message was played at an event held to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad fort in Maharashtra.

PM Modi said that the basic principle of Shivaji Maharaj was welfare of the state and its people. He paid rich tribute to Shivaji Maharaj and said that the main aim of a leader is to keep his people motivated and Shivaji Maharaj ended the mindset of slavery among people, protected them and the state from invaders and instilled confidence of self-rule among the people.

He added that Shivaji Maharaj's life and times are inspirational especially the way in which he expanded his Navy, and built sea forts.