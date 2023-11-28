30-Plus Countries To Participate In Bengaluru Tech Summit Starting Tomorrow

Key figures from Indian industry, including Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman of Wipro Limited; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Vision Group on Biotechnology, and Executive Chairperson of Biocon Ltd; S Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Vision Group on IT and Co-founder of Infosys; and Prashanth Prakash, Chairman, Vision Group on Startups, and Founding partner of Accel Partners India will be a part of BTS.