2 Key Transport Bodies Saw Financial Turnaround Under Shinde Govt: Maharashtra Minister

"The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government has shown miracles can happen in a government corporation or a department if you work in the field instead of sitting at home," Samant said in comments targeted at former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray without naming him.

Thackeray's rivals have often accused him of sitting at home during the coronavirus pandemic when he held the post of CM.