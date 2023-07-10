19 Dead As Heavy Rains Lash North India, Rivers In Spate

Solan in Himachal Pradesh received 135 mm of rain on Sunday, breaking a 50-year-old record of 105 mm of rain in a day in 1971, while Una received the highest rainfall after 1993, Shimla Meteorological Office Director Surender Paul said

With normal life paralysed, schools in Delhi and its adjoining NCR cities of Gurugram and Noida will be closed on Monday, according to officials. In Ghaziabad, schools will remain closed for two more days due to rains and thereafter, till July 17 due to 'kanwar yatra'.