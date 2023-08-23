BQPrimeNation17 Killed In Aizawl Bridge Collapse; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia
ADVERTISEMENT

17 Killed In Aizawl Bridge Collapse; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Nearly 35-40 workers were present at the site, about 21 km from Aizawl, when the incident occurred around 10 am, PTI reported.

23 Aug 2023, 2:59 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@ZoramthangaCM</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@ZoramthangaCM

Mizoram Bridge Collapse: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction railway bridge near Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday.

He announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. 

Nearly 35-40 workers were present at the site, about 21 km from Aizawl, when the incident occurred around 10 am, PTI reported.

The Prime Minister offered condolences to all those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.

Watch: Mizoram Bridge Collapse

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga took to Twitter to confirm the news of the bridge collapse.

He also mentioned the rescue operations being in full swing to minimize further loss of lives and to assist the ones who are injured.

The mishap tragically claimed the lives of at least 17 workers, as per news agency PTI.

A video which was tweeted along with this message shows the time when the bridge collapsed happened. As of now, no confirmation has come on the reasons for the bridge collapse.

Governor of Mizoram also expressed his grief over the incident and also spoke about the deployment of NDRF Team, along with the DDMA QRT and SDRF Unit for immediate assistance in rescue operations.

Union Railway minister also expressed his sadness and announced Ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 Lakh in case of death, Rs 2 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT