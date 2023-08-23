17 Killed In Aizawl Bridge Collapse; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Mizoram Bridge Collapse: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction railway bridge near Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday.

He announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Nearly 35-40 workers were present at the site, about 21 km from Aizawl, when the incident occurred around 10 am, PTI reported.

The Prime Minister offered condolences to all those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.