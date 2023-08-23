17 Killed In Aizawl Bridge Collapse; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia
Nearly 35-40 workers were present at the site, about 21 km from Aizawl, when the incident occurred around 10 am, PTI reported.
Mizoram Bridge Collapse: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction railway bridge near Sairang area of Mizoram on Wednesday.
He announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.
Nearly 35-40 workers were present at the site, about 21 km from Aizawl, when the incident occurred around 10 am, PTI reported.
The Prime Minister offered condolences to all those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.
Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 23, 2023
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to theâ¦
Watch: Mizoram Bridge Collapse
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga took to Twitter to confirm the news of the bridge collapse.
He also mentioned the rescue operations being in full swing to minimize further loss of lives and to assist the ones who are injured.
The mishap tragically claimed the lives of at least 17 workers, as per news agency PTI.
A video which was tweeted along with this message shows the time when the bridge collapsed happened. As of now, no confirmation has come on the reasons for the bridge collapse.
Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress.— Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 23, 2023
Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to theâ¦ pic.twitter.com/IbmjtHSPT7
Governor of Mizoram also expressed his grief over the incident and also spoke about the deployment of NDRF Team, along with the DDMA QRT and SDRF Unit for immediate assistance in rescue operations.
Our hearts are heavy with grief over the tragic accident at the railway bridge construction site over the Kurung River about 20 km from Aizawl. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of workers who lost their lives in the tragedy.— Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati (@DrHariBabuK) August 23, 2023
Enquired about the situation withâ¦ pic.twitter.com/zj0n7I60bm
Union Railway minister also expressed his sadness and announced Ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 Lakh in case of death, Rs 2 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.
Grieved by the unfortunate incident in Mizoram. NDRF, state administration and railway officials are at the site. Rescue operation on war footing.— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 23, 2023
Ex-gratia compensation:
â¹10 Lakh in case of death,
â¹2 Lakh towards grievous and â¹50,000 for minor injuries.