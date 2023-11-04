162 Four-Wheelers Fined For Violating GRAP III Restrictions In Delhi-NCR

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage III restrictions, which include a ban on operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers, were imposed in Delhi-NCR.

As part of the drive, enforcement teams are being deployed in entire Delhi in shifts, with focus on 13 pollution hotspots - Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla, Punjabi Bagh, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Bawana, Narela, Mundka, Mayapuri and Anand Vihar, the transport department officials said.