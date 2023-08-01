15 Stations On CR To Be Developed Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Railway Asks For Suggestions
15 stations of Mumbai division being developed in Amrit Bharat scheme. Check out the list of the stations on the Central Railway
The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday has taken up a project to improve the customer experience for more than 1,200 stations on Indian Railways under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). This scheme is apart from major upgradation of important stations.
Railway Stations in CR Mumbai-Thane to be upgraded
DRM Mumbai CR tweeted that it requests the stakeholders to give suggestions on improving the facilities at stations on or before August 15, at the Email ID drm@bb.railnet.gov.in or cprooffice0@gmail.com. Citizens may also tweet suggestions by tagging with hashtag #AmritBharat_ station name. For example: #AmritBharat_Byculla.
The stations of the Mumbai division included in ABSS are Byculla, Chinchpokli, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Mumbra, Diva, Shahad, Titwala, Igatpuri, Wadala Road, Sandhurst Road.
Dear passengers—
Pl share suggestions for station improvement on Email ID-
drm@bb.railnet.gov.in
cprooffice0@gmail.com
You may also tweet suggestions by tagging @drmmumbaicr with hashtag #AmritBharat_ station name pic.twitter.com/YEBoB9cRye
Proposed Scope of Amenities at Railway Stations
The CR has planned improvement of customer amenities at 76 stations under ABSS. The proposed scope of amenities proposed to be provided and improved are as follows:
Provision of additional FOBs where required
Provision of lifts and escalators
Improvement of circulating area and traffic floor
Improvement to the waiting hall and toilets
Improvement to station facade
Improvement of the lighting at the stations
Provision and improvement of various signages, train indicator boards and coach indication boards
Improvement/enhancement of vehicle parking
Improvement/extension of cover over Platform.
The Indian Railways runs around 14000 of mail or express trains daily and serves around 2.25 crores passengers everyday providing amenities to its around 75,000 stations.