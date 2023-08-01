15 Stations On CR To Be Developed Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Railway Asks For Suggestions

DRM Mumbai CR tweeted that it requests the stakeholders to give suggestions on improving the facilities at stations on or before August 15, at the Email ID drm@bb.railnet.gov.in or cprooffice0@gmail.com. Citizens may also tweet suggestions by tagging with hashtag #AmritBharat_ station name. For example: #AmritBharat_Byculla.

The stations of the Mumbai division included in ABSS are Byculla, Chinchpokli, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Mumbra, Diva, Shahad, Titwala, Igatpuri, Wadala Road, Sandhurst Road.