BQPrimeNation15 Stations On CR To Be Developed Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Railway Asks For Suggestions
ADVERTISEMENT

15 Stations On CR To Be Developed Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Railway Asks For Suggestions

15 stations of Mumbai division being developed in Amrit Bharat scheme. Check out the list of the stations on the Central Railway

01 Aug 2023, 6:55 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) stands illuminated during a lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus at night in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)</p></div>
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) stands illuminated during a lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus at night in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday has taken up a project to improve the customer experience for more than 1,200 stations on Indian Railways under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). This scheme is apart from major upgradation of important stations.

Railway Stations in CR Mumbai-Thane to be upgraded

DRM Mumbai CR tweeted that it requests the stakeholders to give suggestions on improving the facilities at stations on or before August 15, at the Email ID drm@bb.railnet.gov.in or cprooffice0@gmail.com. Citizens may also tweet suggestions by tagging with hashtag #AmritBharat_ station name. For example: #AmritBharat_Byculla.

The stations of the Mumbai division included in ABSS are Byculla, Chinchpokli, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Mumbra, Diva, Shahad, Titwala, Igatpuri, Wadala Road, Sandhurst Road.

ALSO READ

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: 90 Southern Railway Stations Will Be Upgraded By Railways As Phase 1 Begins

Opinion
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: 90 Southern Railway Stations Will Be Upgraded By Railways As Phase 1 Begins
Read More

Proposed Scope of Amenities at Railway Stations

The CR has planned improvement of customer amenities at 76 stations under ABSS. The proposed scope of amenities proposed to be provided and improved are as follows:

  • Provision of additional FOBs where required

  • Provision of lifts and escalators

  • Improvement of circulating area and traffic floor

  • Improvement to the waiting hall and toilets

  • Improvement to station facade

  • Improvement of the lighting at the stations

  • Provision and improvement of various signages, train indicator boards and coach indication boards

  • Improvement/enhancement of vehicle parking

  • Improvement/extension of cover over Platform.

The Indian Railways runs around 14000 of mail or express trains daily and serves around 2.25 crores passengers everyday providing amenities to its around 75,000 stations.

ALSO READ

What Is Amrit Bharat Station Scheme? Know All About Indian Railway’s Scheme To Develop Train Stations

Opinion
What Is Amrit Bharat Station Scheme? Know All About Indian Railway’s Scheme To Develop Train Stations
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT