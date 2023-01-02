13 Coaches Of Jodhpur-Bound Express Train Derail In Rajasthan, 26 Injured

The NWR shared a video in which as passenger says, "Three coaches S3, S4 and S5 were majorly affected. The air-conditioned coaches remained unaffected. We have come to Luni in the same coaches."

The passenger also said after 15-20 minutes, ambulances and facilities were arranged for the injured. Senior NWR officials are monitoring the situation in the control room in Jaipur, the official said.

The helpline numbers issued in the wake of the accident are: For Jodhpur -- 0291- 2654979(1072), 0291- 2654993(1072), 0291- 2624125 and 0291- 2431646 and for Pali Marwar -- 0293- 2250324 and 138 1072.