Women Investors In Mutual Funds Rise 14%

The mutual fund industry in India is growing actively, thanks to more participation from women investors.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India, women's participation in the mutual fund industry has increased 14% year-on year to over 74.5 lakh at the end of December 2022 as compared with 63.8 lakh in December 2021.

Women investors, who registered from the top 30 cities, increased to 41.6 lakh from 32.6 lakh over the same period.

In terms of the bottom 30 cities, the number of female mutual fund investors increased to 32.8 lakh at the end of December 2022 as against 31.2 lakh in the previous year.