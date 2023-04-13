Women Investors In Mutual Funds Rise 14%
Women investors in mutual funds increased 14% year-on year to over 74.5 lakh at the end of December 2022.
The mutual fund industry in India is growing actively, thanks to more participation from women investors.
According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India, women's participation in the mutual fund industry has increased 14% year-on year to over 74.5 lakh at the end of December 2022 as compared with 63.8 lakh in December 2021.
Women investors, who registered from the top 30 cities, increased to 41.6 lakh from 32.6 lakh over the same period.
In terms of the bottom 30 cities, the number of female mutual fund investors increased to 32.8 lakh at the end of December 2022 as against 31.2 lakh in the previous year.
Over 40 lakh Indians invested in mutual funds for the first time in fiscal 2023 and women across age groups contributed to the rise.
There was a big jump seen in women investors in the age group of 25–35, as the number moved to around 20 lakh at the end of December 2022 from 15.5 lakh in the previous year. The increased participation in this age bracket indicates that women are opting for this investment route once they start earning.
Women investors in the age group of 36–45 rose 14% to 17.4 lakh from 15 lakh year-on-year. Participation in the 45-plus category increased as well to 28.4 lakh at the end of December 2022, from 26.1 lakh at the end of December 2021.
The category of women investors, where the date of birth record was unavailable, also increased to 5.73 lakh from 5.46 lakh on a year-on-year basis.