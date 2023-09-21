Small Caps Surpass Large Caps On Folios As Investors Flock To Mutual Funds

Lakhs of Indian retail investors are piling into actively managed small-cap mutual fund schemes as they look to ride the ongoing rally. But given the run-up in quite a few of these schemes, advisers are cautioning investors to opt for a staggered approach to investing.

For the first time ever, the number of folios in small-cap schemes overtook those in similarly managed large- and flexi-cap funds in August, according to AMFI data. The number of individual folios in small-cap schemes is now only second to those in equity-linked savings schemes, a favourite because of the benefits it provides to taxpayers.