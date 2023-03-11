What Is XIRR In Mutual Funds And How To Calculate It?

Let’s assume that you started investing in a monthly SIP of ₹5,000 in an equity mutual fund and continued this for 10 years. At the end of the 10 years, the total value of your investment is ₹12.33 Lakh. However, the return on your initial SIP instalment of ₹5,000 will differ from the returns generated on the other instalments over the years. This is because the initial instalment stayed invested in the mutual fund for the longest period (10 years).

Since every SIP instalment remains invested in the fund for a different tenure, the corresponding CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for each instalment will differ. So, to simplify the calculation of returns, you can combine the CAGRs of all the SIP investments in the fund into a common CAGR, which is called XIRR.

You can use the XIRR formula in Microsoft Excel to calculate the XIRR in mutual funds. The XIRR formula in excel is = XIRR (value, dates, guess)