Mutual Fund Industry Being Vilified Baselessly, Says AMFI

Between October 2017 and March 2018, there was a marginal increase in the number of total complaints to 405, of which 278 were filed to AMFI and the rest 27 were reported to SEBI. Of these, only three were about mis-selling, four complaints against distributors and just one on fraud/cheating by distributors/unfair trade practices.

Between April and September 2018, the number of complaints again rose to 485, of which 449 were reported to AMFI and the rest to SEBI. But plaints regarding mis-selling/complaints against distributors were just three and there were no complaints of fraud/cheating by distributors/unfair trade practices during this period.

Between October 2018 and March 2019, the overall complaints declined steeply to 358 of which 280 were directly reported to the AMFI and the rest to the SEBI. While there were 11 complaints in the first category, there was not a single serious complaint during this time as well.

The April-September 2019 period saw a further decline in complaints to a low of 293. But the number of complaints reported to the Sebi rose to 93. Again non-serious plaints were 11, but serious plaints also jumped to five.