Investors Pump In Over Rs 40,000 Crore Into Debt Funds In March Before Tax Rules Change

A bulk of the inflows—Rs 15,626 crore—went into corporate bond funds, which invest in long-term debt issued by companies. Significant inflows were also seen in banking and PSU bond funds, dynamic bond funds, long-duration funds and gilt funds, all of which invest in long-term debt.

The rush to invest in these funds was sparked by a change in the taxation rules that applied to several mutual fund categories, including debt funds.

On March 24, the Union government via an amendment to the Finance Bill declared that all gains arising from mutual fund schemes with equity allocation of less than 35% would be considered short-term. These gains would then be taxed at an individual's income tax slab rate.

The government did away with a significant benefit debt mutual funds enjoyed. Gains in these mutual funds were considered long-term after three years and were taxed at 20% with indexation benefits. This means that a tax rate of 20% was applicable after gains were adjusted for inflation. In most cases, it brought the effective tax rate to below 10%.

The new rules kicked in at the start of the new fiscal.

Savvy investors with funds available seem to have taken advantage of the window before the change in the rules to lock-in funds for more than three years. The benefits, in this case, could prove to be multifold with interest rates believed to be near their peak.

Any decline in interest rates would result in capital gains for these funds, but investors would have to hold for at least three years for them to be considered long-term.