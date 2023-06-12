ICICI Prudential Fund Manager Rahul Goswami Departs, Spokesman Says

BQPrimeMutual FundsICICI Prudential Fund Manager Rahul Goswami Departs, Spokesman Says
One of the top fund managers at India’s ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co is leaving the company, according to a spokesman.

12 Jun 2023, 4:11 PM IST
The logo of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. is displayed at the company’s offices in Mumbai. (Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg) &nbsp; &nbsp;
(Bloomberg) -- One of the top fund managers at India’s ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co is leaving the company, according to a spokesman. 

Rahul Goswami is departing after a decade with the firm, which has a total of around 5 trillion rupees ($60.6 billion) of assets under management, according to its website. 

Responding to Bloomberg’s query, the ICICI spokesman did not specify what Goswami would do next and said only he was pursuing other opportunities. 

--With assistance from Subhadip Sircar.

