ICICI Prudential Fund Manager Rahul Goswami Departs, Spokesman Says

(Bloomberg) -- One of the top fund managers at India’s ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co is leaving the company, according to a spokesman. .Rahul Goswami is departing after a decade with the firm, which has a total of around 5 trillion rupees ($60.6 billion) of assets under management, according to its website. .Responding to Bloomberg’s query, the ICICI spokesman did not specify what Goswami would do next and said only he was pursuing other opportunities. .--With assistance from Subhadip Sircar..More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.©2023 Bloomberg L.P.