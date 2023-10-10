HDFC AMC Chief Navneet Munot Named As AMFI Chairperson

The board of the Association of Mutual Funds in India appointed Navneet Munot, who is chief executive officer of HDFC Asset Management Co., as the chairperson of the industry body.

Anthony Heredia, CEO of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, was appointed as the vice chairperson.

Munot was elected chairperson at the recent board meeting of AMFI after the 28th annual general meeting in September, according to a statement.

Munot will take over from A. Balasubramanian, CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management.