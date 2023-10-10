HDFC AMC Chief Navneet Munot Named As AMFI Chairperson
Munot will take over from A Balasubramanian, CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management.
The board of the Association of Mutual Funds in India appointed Navneet Munot, who is chief executive officer of HDFC Asset Management Co., as the chairperson of the industry body.
Anthony Heredia, CEO of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, was appointed as the vice chairperson.
Munot was elected chairperson at the recent board meeting of AMFI after the 28th annual general meeting in September, according to a statement.
Munot is a chartered accountant and a CFA charterholder and has over three decades of experience in financial services, while Heredia is also a chartered accountant and has over 26 years of experience in the investment management industry.
The new chairperson and vice chairperson will take charge on Oct. 16, the statement said.
"I look forward to collaborating with my industry colleagues and working under the guidance of our regulator, SEBI, to propel the mutual fund industry to even greater heights," Munot said.
He expects to continue the legacy and build on the AMFI 2.0 strategy that has been outlined to strengthen the industry body.