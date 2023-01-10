Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Rise Over Threefold In December: AMFI Data

Inflows into equity mutual funds rose in December, helped by investments in mid- and small-cap funds.

Net investment into equity and equity-linked schemes rose about three times over the previous month to Rs 7,303.4 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. This is the 22nd straight month of inflows into such funds.

During the month, India's stock benchmarks S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 fell 3.86% and 3.76%, respectively.