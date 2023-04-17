DSP Mutual Fund launches gold ETF

DSP Mutual Fund Group has launched a new exchange-traded fund, DSP Gold. It is an open-ended fund that will invest in gold and related instruments. The fund will track or replicate the domestic price of gold. The subscription period for the new fund offer for DSP Gold ETF opened on April 17 and will close on April 24.

International gold prices are edging lower after rising to record high levels.The DSP Gold ETF enables investors to trade in gold without having to physically own it. The ETF can also be traded intraday like stocks on major exchanges. Gold is considered a hedge against inflation. The prices of this asset class usually move in the opposite direction as compared to other asset classes. However, due to its cyclical nature, investing in gold at the wrong time may have a short-term impact on your portfolio.

"Just as it is important to have a well-balanced diet for good nutrition, we should consider having a well-diversified portfolio with some gold ETFs," said Anil Ghelani, head of passive investments and products at DSP Asset Managers. Gold is an opportunity to hedge against a standard ‘equity-debt portfolio’ due to its low correlation with equity and often a negative correlation with debt as an asset class, he said.

"Rather than taking a tactical view, I would suggest investors seek guidance from their trusted advisor and consider holding gold ETFs on an ongoing basis as a strategic asset allocation in the range of 5 to 10% of their portfolio," Ghelani said.

Despite the ongoing macro-economic scenario, gold prices are expected to move upward, according to Ravi Gehani, fund manager at DSP Asset Managers. With the bulk of interest rate hikes likely behind us and continued volatility from global uncertainty, gold prices are expected to see upward movement. With China opening up their economy and India seeing demand go back to pre-covid levels, jewellery and investment demand from the world’s two largest gold consumer nations is expected to pick up, building a good case for gold," Gehani said.