Zydus Lifesciences Shares Gain After Unit To Pick Up 6.5% Stake In Mylab

Shares of the company rose 0.88% to Rs 562 as of 11:30 a.m., compared to a 0.07% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The relative strength index is at 71.75, implying that the stock is overbought.

Out of the 36 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a buy, eight recommend a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 1.8%.