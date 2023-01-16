Zydus Lifesciences Arm Gets USFDA Nod To Sell Depression Treatment Drug

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Monday said its U.S. unit has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market generic Levomilnacipran extended-release capsules used to treat depression.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. received a tentative approval from the U.S. drug regulator to market Levomilnacipran extended-release capsules of strengths 20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg, and 120 mg, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya in Ahmedabad, it added.