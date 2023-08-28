Zomato's 2.14% Equity Changes Hands As Post-Blinkit Deal Lock-In Ends; Shares Rise

Zomato Ltd.'s 2.14% equity changed hands in eight large trades on Monday after the lock-in period following the Blinkit acquisition ended on Aug. 25.

As many as 18.4 crore shares changed hands in a price band of Rs 92.20 to Rs 94.00, according to Bloomberg data on large trades. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

The investors to whom the lock-in period applied included Japanese tech giant SoftBank and venture capital investors Tiger Global and Peak XV (formerly known as Sequoia India). Of the three, SoftBank currently holds a 3.55% stake in Zomato, which at the time of the deal had an implied share value of Rs 70.76 per share.